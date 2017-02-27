Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Sanofi and Lonza to build biologics facility in Switzerland

French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros (US$285 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.

  • Posted 27 Feb 2017 14:05
FILE PHOTO - The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros (US$285 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.

Pending regulatory approvals, the facility, which will be established through a 50-50 joint venture, will be located in Visp, Switzerland, Sanofi and Lonza said in a joint statement.

By contrast to most drugs that are chemically synthesized, many biologics are produced using living cells. They are seen as a promising answer in areas such as cardiovascular, neurology or cancer treatments.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely)

- Reuters