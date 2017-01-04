Sanofi, Regeneron lose bid to overturn Amgen win in patent case

REUTERS: A federal judge on Tuesday refused to throw out a court verdict upholding two Amgen Inc patents related to the company's cholesterol drug, a defeat for Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which make a rival drug.

In an October 2014 lawsuit, Amgen had sought to stop Paris-based Sanofi and Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron from selling Praluent, a drug intended to lower bad LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein known as PCSK9.

Amgen makes a rival drug called Repatha, and it said Praluent infringed the Thousand Oaks, California-based company's patents related to the protein. A jury found Amgen's patents valid in March.

Following that verdict, Sanofi and Regeneron moved for U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who is presiding over the case, to overturn the verdict and order a new trial. She denied that motion on Tuesday.

Regeneron shares were down 2.6 percent in after-hours trading, and Amgen shares were up 1.6 percent.

Damages have yet to be set, and Robinson has not decided whether to block Sanofi and Regeneron from selling Praluent. The defendants said after the verdict that they planned to appeal to the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, which reviews patent disputes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Praluent and Repatha to reduce bad cholesterol in 2015.

The drugs are more costly than other treatments targeting bad cholesterol, with a list price topping US$14,000 annually.

