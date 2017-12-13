Sanofi sees nine regulatory submissions over next 18 months

Sanofi said on Wednesday it expected to file nine regulatory submissions for new drugs over the next 18 months and that its pipeline of new products would support long-term growth.

The French drugmaker, battling to contain the fallout from a safety row in the Philippines over its dengue vaccine, also said it would launch at least 10 pivotal Phase 3 studies in the next year.

The company has been focusing on "multi-targeting" drugs that have the potential to treat more than one disease. One example is dupilumab - developed with U.S partner Regeneron and for which it has already secured approval in eczema in the U.S and Europe - with expected uses in asthma, nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis and food allergies.

"Phase 3 development for dupilumab is now planned in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)," Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi reiterated its strategy to re-build its position in cancer and said that it expected a first regulatory submission of its monoclonal antibody for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma this year.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)

