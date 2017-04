Sanofi to pay US$19.8 million over claims of drug overcharges: US

WASHINGTON: Sanofi SA 's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay US$19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.

Sanofi-Pasteur, the company's vaccine division, had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department in 2012 that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In an emailed statement, a Sanofi spokeswoman said the company "cooperated fully and negotiated in good faith with the government."

(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)