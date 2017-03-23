Scandal-hit Brazil meat plants have not shipped to US: USDA

CHICAGO: No slaughter or processing facilities implicated in Brazil's meat scandal have shipped meat products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The United States has increased testing raw beef and ready-to-eat products from Brazil as a precaution and will continue to do so indefinitely, the agency said in a statement.

Some of China's largest food suppliers have pulled Brazilian beef and poultry from their shelves after a probe into corruption involving Brazil's health inspectors and accusations that rotten products were sold.

