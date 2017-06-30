Senate Majority leader cites 'good progress' on healthcare talks

Health

Senate Majority leader cites 'good progress' on healthcare talks

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republican senators are making "good progress" on their efforts to come to agreement on retooled draft legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media about plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
(Updated: )

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republican senators are making "good progress" on their efforts to come to agreement on retooled draft legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan separately on Thursday told reporters at a news conference that he expects his chamber to move quickly once the Senate passes its version of healthcare legislation.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker; Writing Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters