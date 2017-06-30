Senate Majority leader cites 'good progress' on healthcare talks

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republican senators are making "good progress" on their efforts to come to agreement on retooled draft legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republican senators are making "good progress" on their efforts to come to agreement on retooled draft legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan separately on Thursday told reporters at a news conference that he expects his chamber to move quickly once the Senate passes its version of healthcare legislation.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker; Writing Susan Heavey)