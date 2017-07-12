Senate to vote on healthcare bill next week: Republican leader

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would vote on a bill to roll back Obamacare next week and then move on to other legislative business.

"We're going to do health care next week," McConnell told reporters after a Senate Republican luncheon, adding that he hoped to have a fresh analysis of the legislation from the Congressional Budget Office at the beginning of next week.

