Senator unveils rare bipartisan healthcare initiative

Health

Senator unveils rare bipartisan healthcare initiative

Bipartisan legislation to help stabilize Obamacare was unveiled in the U.S. Senate on Thursday with 22 sponsors in the 100-member chamber, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) stands in the subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

bookmark

WASHINGTON: Bipartisan legislation to help stabilize Obamacare was unveiled in the U.S. Senate on Thursday with 22 sponsors in the 100-member chamber, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday.

"The bill has 22 sponsors, half Democrat, half Republican," said Alexander, speaking on the Senate floor. Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, indicated there were 24 sponsors, however.

The measure would continue for two years federal subsidy payments for lower-income people to pay out-of-pocket costs under the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump has ordered a halt to those payments and has vacillated on his support or opposition to this legislation.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

bookmark