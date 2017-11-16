Smoking parents may expose their children to far more smoke than they think

SINGAPORE: If you think smoking by the window at home, or in the car with the windows down can minimise your children's exposure to second-hand smoke, think again.



A study on 65 parents in Israel who did that, were found to expose their children to far more cigarette smoke than they realised.



When researchers from Tel Aviv University analysed the youngsters' urine samples, they found twice as many markers of nicotine exposure as normal urine samples.



In fact, the level of harmful particles in a smoker's car may be higher than in bars.



"Research has shown that children exposed to a single cigarette smoked in a car have increased biomarkers 24 hours following the exposure," said lead author Dr Laura Rosen, who is from the university's School of Public Health and Sackler Faculty of Medicine.



Also, prolonged exposure at low levels may accumulate over time and cause permanent damage to children's developing lungs and cardiovascular systems, she said in a Science Daily article on Nov 15.



Dr Rosen's team recently published their results in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.



In the study, researchers found that parents largely rely on seeing smoke or smelling the fumes to determine whether or not their children are in a dangerously smoky environment. But that is not a good gauge.



According to Dr Rosen, previous studies have shown that 85 per cent of smoke is invisible, and many components of cigarette smoke are odourless.



Furthermore, relying on a smoker's sense of smell, which may have been damaged by smoking, isn't an accurate gauge of safety.



"To protect children from second-hand smoke, parents must be convinced that exposure occurs even when they themselves do not see or smell the smoke. Parents' awareness of smoke exposure is essential to protecting children from second-hand smoke," she said.