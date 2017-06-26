South Africa imposes countrywide ban of sale of live hens to contain avian flu

CAPE TOWN: South Africa has placed a general ban on the sale of live hens throughout the country in a bid to control an outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 bird flu, but no humans have been affected, the government said on Monday.

Exports of processed poultry products, live chickens and fresh produce continues depending on the requirements of importing countries, the department of agriculture said in a statement.

