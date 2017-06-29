South African culls 260,000 birds so far to contain bird flu outbreak-minister

PRETORIA: South Africa has culled 260,000 birds so far to contain an H5N8 bird flu outbreak, Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana told a news briefing on Thursday.

South Africa has confirmed outbreaks of avian flu, which is often transmitted by wild birds, on at least two farms. Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana suspended poultry imports from South Africa this week after the outbreak.

