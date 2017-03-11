Spain confirms atypical mad cow case: OIE

PARIS: Spain has confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, in the northwestern province of Castilla y Leon, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

Routine testing showed a positive result for atypical BSE type L disease in a tissue from an animal in a cattle farm in Horcajo Medianero, near the town of Salamanca, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Spain's agriculture ministry.

Widespread cases of mad cow disease hit cattle herds in Britain and other European countries in the 1990s. The so-called atypical cases have occasionally been detected in recent years and can lead to temporary trade restrictions.

