Spina bifida repaired in utero by Canadian surgeons

SINGAPORE: A Canadian baby, who was operated on while she was still in the womb to correct a spinal defect, was delivered healthy via caesarean section on Aug 19.

The team of doctors from Mount Sinai Hospital and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) successfully sealed baby Eiko's spina bifida, a birth defect where the spinal column doesn't fully close around the spinal cord during the first month of pregnancy.



Eiko's mother, Romeila Son, was 25 weeks pregnant at the time of the operation, said the statement released on Nov 14 by the hospitals.



During the two-and-a-half-hour procedure, the surgeons cut through Son's uterus to reveal the foetus, according to the statement. The foetus was temporarily anaesthetised via a fine needle through her mother’s abdomen. Next, they manoeuvred the foetus so that her back faced the surgeons.



Surgeons then dissected the foetus' back and placed a patch over the exposed neural tissue. Finally, the surrounding skin was closed over the spinal defect before the uterus was surgically sealed to ensure no leakage of amniotic fluid.



"Although foetal surgery will not be appropriate for all foetuses with spina bifida, it is extremely encouraging that, for some, it may preserve" a child's ability to move his or her muscles and prevent brain problems, said Dr Greg Ryan, a surgeon involved with the operation, and the head of the foetal medicine programme at Mount Sinai Hospital.



The prenatal surgical procedure has been documented in clinical trials since 2003, according to the US National Library of Medicine (NLM). But this is the first time it has been performed in Canada.



Babies born with spina bifida could be paralysed for their entire lives, and 80 per cent of them require a shunt permanently inserted into the brain to drain excess fluid, according to the statement.



Between 15 per cent and 30 per cent of children with spina bifida do not survive into adulthood and less than 50 per cent live independently as adults. A third of adults with spina bifida require substantial lifelong daily support, said the statement.



Those who receive prenatal surgery are less likely to require shunts, walking aids or wheelchairs, and their brains tend to stay healthier, according to a 2011 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.