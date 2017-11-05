Strengthening exercises as vital as aerobic ones, say researchers

SINGAPORE: Want to live longer? Head over to the weights section the next time you're at the gym. Don't have a gym membership? Push-ups and sit-ups work just as well, according to a new study of over 80,000 adults led by the University of Sydney.

The research, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Nov 1, is the largest study by far to examine the mortality outcomes associated with different types of exercise. It also takes into account data from the Health Survey for England and Scottish Health Survey.



The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults put in 150 minutes of aerobic activity weekly. Muscle-strengthening activities should be done on at least two days of each week.

Researchers found that subjects who adhered to the WHO guidelines for strength training solely reduced their risk of cancer-related death by 31 per cent. Those who only followed the WHO guidelines for aerobic exercise did not enjoy the same protective benefit.



Subjects, who did both strength training and aerobic exercises according to the WHO's recommendations, reduced their risk of premature death by 23 per cent compared to those who did only aerobic exercises.



"The study shows exercise that promotes muscular strength may be just as important for health as aerobic activities like jogging or cycling," said lead author Associate Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis from the university's School of Public Health and the Charles Perkins Centre. “And assuming our findings reflect cause and effect relationships, it may be even more vital when it comes to reducing risk of death from cancer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our message to date has just been to get moving but this study prompts a rethink about, when appropriate, expanding the kinds of exercise we are encouraging for long-term health and wellbeing," said Assoc Prof Stamatakis.



Strengthening exercises that use your own body weight were found to be as effective as equipment-based training. "When people think of strength training they instantly think of doing weights in a gym, but that doesn't have to be the case," said Assoc Prof Stamatakis.



"Many people are intimidated by gyms, the costs or the culture they promote, so it's great to know that anyone can do classic exercises like triceps dips, sit-ups, push-ups or lunges in their own home or local park and potentially reap the same health benefits," he said.

The study was observational and adjustments were made to reduce the influence of other factors such as age, sex, health status, lifestyle behaviours and education level.