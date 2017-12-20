Study finds link between underactive thyroid gland and inability to conceive

SINGAPORE: Women who have a slightly underactive thyroid may experience difficulty in getting pregnant, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.



The research found that women who have unexplained infertility were nearly twice as likely to have higher levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) than women who did not conceive.



Unexplained infertility is when a medical evaluation shows no reason for the infertility, despite a couple’s months of trying.



TSH is produced by the pituitary gland at the base of the brain and instructs the thyroid gland to produce more hormones when needed. Elevated TSH levels can be a sign that the thyroid gland is underactive.



"Since our study shows that women with unexplained infertility have higher TSH levels compared to women experiencing infertility due to a known cause, more research is needed to determine whether treating these higher TSH levels with thyroid hormone can improve their chances of getting pregnant,” said Dr Pouneh Fazeli of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, in a Science Daily article published on Dec 19.



The researchers cross-analysed data from 187 female patients between the ages of 18 and 39, who were diagnosed with infertility at Partners HealthCare System hospitals in Boston between 2000 and 2012.



The researchers found that women with unexplained infertility had significantly higher TSH levels than women with infertility due to a known cause. Nearly twice as many women with unexplained infertility had a TSH greater than 2.5 mlU/L compared to women with known infertility.



"Since we now know from our study that there is an association between TSH levels at the high end of the normal range and unexplained infertility, it is possible that a high-normal TSH level may negatively impact women who are trying to get pregnant," Fazeli said.



"This could open up new avenues for possible treatments. The next step will be to see if lowering TSH levels will help this group conceive."

