Teva falls short on Q3 profit, slashes 2017 estimates again

JERUSALEM: Debt-ridden Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported lower than expected profit in the third quarter and sharply lowered its 2017 estimates, as the company continues to be hurt by weak U.S. generic medicine sales.

Teva, the world's largest generics drugmaker, said on Thursday it earned US$1.00 per share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, versus US$1.31 a year earlier. Revenue rose 1 percent to US$5.6 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn US$1.02 ex-items on revenue of US$5.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Generic drug sales fell to US$3.01 billion from US$3.26 billion, while profit slid to US$619 million from US$982 million a year ago.

Sales of its branded multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which started to face generic competition in October, slipped 7 percent to US$987 million.

Teva expects 2017 revenue of US$22.2-US$22.3 billion, down from a previous US$22.8-US$23.2 billion, and EPS ex-items of US$3.77-US$3.87, down from US$4.30-US$4.50. Analysts had been expecting EPS of US$4.19 on revenue of US$22.6 billion.

That implies fourth-quarter revenue of US$5.3-US$5.4 billion and adjusted EPS of 70 to 80 cents.

Teva said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents a share, the same as the second quarter when it reduced its payout by 75 percent.

