The science behind 'man flu'

SINGAPORE: Are men wimps or do they have inferior immune systems that make them complain more than women when they catch the flu?



A tongue-in-cheek article in the festive edition of the medical journal The BMJ on Dec 11 got to the bottom of the fuss men kick up when they’re down with the flu. The verdict?



“Men may not be exaggerating symptoms but have weaker immune responses to viral respiratory viruses, leading to greater morbidity and mortality than seen in women," said Dr Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, who authored the BMJ review.



There is evidence that men may have a weaker immune response to the viruses that cause flu or the common cold and, as a result, men may have a greater risk for serious symptoms, and even death, from these viruses, said Dr Sue.



A 2008 study found that men produced less antibodies than women did after receiving the flu vaccine, meaning that men had a weaker immune response. Other studies placed men in a worse position – research from Hong Kong and the United States found that when compared with women, men have a higher risk for hospital admission and death from flu.



Women’s oestrogen may play a role in giving them a stronger immune response to respiratory viruses, said Dr Sue. In a 2016 study, researchers exposed male and female human nasal cells to oestrogen in a lab dish, and then infected the cells with the flu virus. The investigators found that the oestrogen reduced the levels of flu virus in the cells from female donors, but not male donors.



Furthermore, other studies suggested that the male hormone testosterone may lower the body's immune response to flu viruses, said Dr Sue. Evolution may have armed men with a weaker immune system as increased muscle and bone mass may have been deemed more important for our ancestors.



One thing’s for sure, it has given men the perfect excuse to lie on the couch or not get out of bed - evolutionarily behaviours that protect against predators as well as fulfill men’s need for "extreme energy conservation" when they’re down with the flu, said Dr Sue in his tongue-in-cheek conclusion.

