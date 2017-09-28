Trump 'not happy' with US health chief Price over private travel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to back his health secretary and said he was "not happy" with him amid reports that he used expensive private charter jets to travel for government business rather that cheaper commercial flights.

Asked if he would fire Price, Trump told reporters, "We'll see."

The House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee opened an investigation this week into travel by top U.S. officials.

Asked if he had confidence in Price after the reports on his travel, Trump said, "I am looking at that very closely. I am not happy with it. I will tell you I am not happy with it."

Price has taken at least two dozen charter flights since May at a cost to U.S. taxpayers of about US$300,000, according to Politico, which first reported the travel.

On Friday, the HHS inspector general "is conducting a review of Secretary Price’s government travel using chartered aircraft. The review focuses on whether the travel complied with Federal Travel Regulations, but may encompass other issues related to the travel," said Tesia Williams, a spokeswoman for the inspector general's office.

As a U.S. lawmaker in 2009, Price chastised "the fiscal irresponsibility" of private plane use by government officials in an appearance on CNBC television that he also posted on Twitter.

Another top official, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, is facing scrutiny over his use of a government plane to fly to Kentucky for a visit to Louisville and Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Mnuchin and his wife viewed the solar eclipse during the trip.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)