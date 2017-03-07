Trump says he is working on plan to bring down drug prices
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.
- Posted 07 Mar 2017 22:05
"I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!" Trump said in a Twitter post.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
- Reuters