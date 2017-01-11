Channel NewsAsia

Trump taps vaccine skeptic Kennedy to launch review

Vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a move likely to reignite debate despite now-debunked research that tied childhood immunizations to autism.

  • Posted 11 Jan 2017 03:55
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures while entering the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks with members of the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
"President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policy, and he has questions about it," Kennedy, who has raised questions about the safety of vaccines, told reporters following his meeting with Trump in New York on Tuesday. "He asked me to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity. I said I would."

"Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have - he's very pro-vaccine, as am I - but they're as safe as they possibly can be," added Kennedy, a son of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

- Reuters