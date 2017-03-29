Trump tells lawmakers he expects a deal 'very quickly' on healthcare

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expects lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on healthcare.

"I have no doubt that that's going to happen very quickly," Trump said at a bipartisan reception held for senators and their spouses at the White House.

"I think it's going to happen, because we've all been promising - Democrat, Republican - we've all been promising that to the American people," he said.

