Trump will make August cost-sharing payments to health insurers

The Trump administration will make cost-sharing payments to insurance companies under Obamacare for the month of August, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration will make cost-sharing payments to insurance companies under Obamacare for the month of August, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has threatened to stop the payments, which insurance companies use to lower co-payments and deductibles for people enrolled in healthcare plans under the Affordable Care Act.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)