Trumps says conservative House lawmakers line up behind healthcare bill

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday met with a dozen conservative Republicans from the House of Representatives and said all of them were now planning to support the bill to replace Obamacare after previously opposing or questioning it.

"All of these no's or potential no's are all yeses," Trump told reporters at a meeting with members of the House of Representatives' conservative Republican Study Committee.

