Two Republican senators join opposition to revised healthcare bill

Health

Republican Senators Jerry Moran and Mike Lee announced their opposition on Monday to a revised Republican healthcare bill, delivering a serious blow to the legislation.

"We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans," Moran said in a statement.

