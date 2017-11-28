UK gives Pfizer world's first over-the-counter Viagra approval

Pfizer's blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra has been given a green light for sale without a prescription in Britain, the first country to grant it over-the-counter status.

LONDON: Pfizer's blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra has been given a green light for sale without a prescription in Britain, the first country to grant it over-the-counter status.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday it was working on plans to launch the non-prescription version of the medicine in the UK in the spring of 2018.

The drug will only be available in pharmacies and its supply will depend on pharmacists' assessment of its suitability for each individual.

