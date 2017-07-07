UK Supreme Court rules in favor of Lilly's Alimta patents

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the UK Supreme Court ruled that generic versions of the company's top-selling cancer drug Alimta sold by Actavis directly infringed certain Lilly patents in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed, is Lilly's top-selling oncology treatment and generated sales of US$2.3 billion last year.

This decision applies to about US$300 million worth of annual sales, Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat said.

The court's key conclusions confirm that the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be infringed by these generic pemetrexed products in the UK, France, Italy and Spain prior to June 2021, said Michael Harrington, senior vice president and general counsel for Lilly.

Actavis, which took on the Allergan name after buying the company, sold the combined company's generic drug business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd last August.

The court also upheld the indirect infringement finding by the UK Court of Appeal, Lilly said, adding that the full judgment is expected by Wednesday.

The UK Court of Appeal in June 2015 ruled that the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be indirectly, not directly, infringed when the generic product is reconstituted or diluted in saline.

The announcement on Friday implies that the UK Supreme Court found the Actavis product being infringed, regardless of the diluent used, Lilly said.

Teva could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)