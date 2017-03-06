US confirms avian influenza in Tennessee chicken flock

REUTERS: The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Sunday said it has confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic version of avian influenza in a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

It was the first confirmed case found in commercial poultry in the United States this year, the department said in a news release. Birds from the flock of 73,500 will not enter the food system, the department added.

