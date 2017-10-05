US court reverses ban on sales of Sanofi, Regeneron drug Praluent

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A U.S. appeals court has thrown out a ban on sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, in a closely watched case that could have broad implications for drug development.

The ruling on Thursday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. is a setback for Amgen Inc, which claimed that the drug infringed its patents.

