US court reverses ban on sales of Sanofi, Regeneron drug Praluent
A U.S. appeals court has thrown out a ban on sales of Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, in a closely watched case that could have broad implications for drug development.
The ruling on Thursday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. is a setback for Amgen Inc, which claimed that the drug infringed its patents.
