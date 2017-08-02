US drug distributor Cardinal Health's profit dips 17.7 percent

REUTERS: U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health reported a 17.7 percent decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak generic drug prices.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to US$274 million, or 86 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from US$333 million, or US$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Cardinal's net sales rose 5 percent to US$32.97 billion.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)