US FDA accepts application for Indivior's new schizophrenia drug

REUTERS: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Indivior's application for its new schizophrenia treatment, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting hopes of marketing the drug in the country.

The London-listed company, which specializes in heroin addiction treatment, said the FDA had accepted its application for RBP-7000, an investigational once-a-month injectable to treat schizophrenia.

Earlier this month, the company's experimental drug to help fight America's growing opioid addiction crisis was approved by the FDA, boosting its sales prospects as competitors threaten revenue from an older product.

Shares in Indivior were expected to rise about 3 percent at market open.

