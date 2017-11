REUTERS: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug benralizumab, as an add-on treatment for patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and older.

The asthma drug will be marketed under the name Fasenra in the United States.

Fasenra is under regulatory review in the EU, Japan and several other countries, the company said.