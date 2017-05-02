US FDA approves AstraZeneca's bladder cancer drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy.

As a condition of the accelerated approval, AstraZeneca is required to complete an ongoing clinical trial to confirm the clinical benefit of the drug, durvalumab. (http://bit.ly/2oYipOi)

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)