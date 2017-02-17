US House to unveil Obamacare bill after next week

WASHINGTON: Republican lawmakers plan to introduce their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare after they return from next week's break, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

Ryan did not give a specific date and added that lawmakers are waiting to see how congressional analysts "score" their proposal to reverse former Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law. The House is scheduled to return Feb. 27.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)