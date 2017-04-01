US judge invalidates Acorda multiple sclerosis drug patents

REUTERS: A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, and the stock fell 24 percent before being halted.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark opens the door for generic versions of the drug by makers including Mylan Inc and Roxane Laboratories Inc.

Those companies had sought regulatory approval to sell a generic version of Ampyra, but Acorda sued them, seeking a declaration that its patents on the drugs were valid.

Sales of Ampyra accounted for almost 90 percent of Ardsley, New York-based Acorda's 2016 revenue of US$519 million.

