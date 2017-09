REUTERS: A federal court in Delaware on Tuesday invalidated patents held by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals on its Inomax respiratory treatment system.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by Mallinckrodt against specialty chemical company Praxair Inc, which sought to market a generic version of Inomax. The judge found Praxair did not infringe Mallinckrodt's patents.

