US judge orders Illinois to boost disabled care

CHICAGO: A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Illinois is not providing sufficient resources for the care of developmentally disabled residents and ordered the state to come up with a plan to restore services.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said Illinois, which just ended an unprecedented budget impasse, failed to provide "resources of sufficient quality, scope, and variety" to the residents, who as a result "suffered substantially" from a reduction in services in violation of a federal consent decree.

Johnson, saying that she lacked the authority to order a funding increase and noting the state's "dire financial condition," directed Illinois "to devise a plan to address the issues causing the reduction in services and to bring the state into substantial compliance."

The state had argued that advocates for the disabled living outside of institutions were seeking as much as an additional US$1 billion annually - an amount Illinois could not afford.

A two-year budget impasse that ballooned the state's unpaid bill backlog to more than US$15 billion ended in July when lawmakers enacted a fiscal 2018 budget over the governor's vetoes.

That budget allocates US$53.4 million for the first rate increase for developmentally disabled services since 2008. But the advocates said the funding boost was insufficient to retain workers and services.

"What (the state) comes up with will be the next step," said Barry Taylor, vice president at Equip for Equality, one of the advocates.

The judge set a status hearing for Oct. 27.

The was no immediate comment on the judge's order from the governor's office.

Another U.S. judge ordered Illinois in June to substantially boost its monthly payments to Medicaid providers to ensure continued health care for poor and disabled residents covered under a separate federal consent decree. The state had owed those providers more than US$3 billion.

