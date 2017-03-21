USDA tests Brazilian beef for pathogens amid meatpacking scandal

CHICAGO: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started testing all shipments of raw beef and ready-to-eat products from Brazil for pathogens, an agency spokeswoman said on Monday, as fallout from a meatpacking industry scandal there widened.

China, the European Union, South Korea and Chile curtailed meat imports from Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, after inspectors were accused of taking bribes to allow sales of tainted food.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)