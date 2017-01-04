Wales confirms bird flu case, to cull infected poultry

REUTERS: Wales will cull a flock of chicken and ducks after it found the H5N8 bird flu strain in the poultry in a village backyard in the south western county of Carmarthenshire, the Welsh chief veterinary officer said on Tuesday.

Several European countries and Israel have found cases of the contagious strain in the past few weeks and some have ordered poultry flocks be kept indoors to prevent the disease spreading.

A 3 km (1.86 mile) protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected premises in Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire.

"This case serves to remind us all of the risk of infection. The Prevention Zone and temporary suspension on gathering of poultry remain in place," Wales Chief Veterinary Officer Christianne Glossop said in a statement. (http://bit.ly/2iAdBwT)

The H5N8 strain has been found in more than 500 wild birds in Germany in recent weeks while France has widened high risk restrictions to the entire country after the detection of several cases.

A case was also found in the Irish Republic last week and another in Lincolnshire, eastern England, earlier in December.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)