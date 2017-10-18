What Australia's record-breaking flu season means for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Australia's severe outbreak of flu may appear to be tapering off in some places, but Singaporeans are still encouraged to get vaccinated before travelling there, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The outbreak during this season has claimed 73 lives so far, with many of those who died coming from aged-care centres. Despite showing a sustained decline in influenza activity nation-wide in the last fortnight of September, there are still areas in the country that have not peaked, according to the latest Australian Influenza Surveillance Report.

In the report, Australia's National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) cited 195,312 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases for the year till Sep 29. Compared to the same period in 2016, this year's cases showed an increase of more than 2.5 times.

Australia's influenza outbreak was not caused by a "novel strain", MOH said on Tuesday (Oct 17) in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries. "There is no evidence of any emerging virulent strain of influenza virus circulating," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Professor Peter Collignon from the Australian National University's Medical School put forward similar views: "It was a bad season because there were a lot more cases of flu, rather than because the viruses circulating were especially severe," he said in a report by ABC News.



"I'm not aware of any data that shows [this year's flu] is more virulent or aggressive," said Prof Collignon.

An increase in the number of influenza cases in Singapore is typically observed between April to July and November to January, which coincide with the Southern and Northern Hemisphere winter seasons, respectively, the MOH spokesperson said.



"The number of acute respiratory infection attendance in polyclinics has been lower in August and September 2017 compared to previous months. However, we may experience an increase in the coming weeks as we enter the typical end-of-year peak," the spokesperson added.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS

The current seasonal influenza vaccine covers the strains circulating Australia, according to MOH. As a result, visitors to Australia are encouraged to get vaccinated before travelling there. This is especially so for individuals in high-risk groups such as children under the age of five, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses.



For infants below six months who cannot receive vaccination, their parents and caregivers are advised to be vaccinated to minimise the risk of passing flu to the young children.



Additional tips from MOH for travellers to Australia include maintaining good personal hygiene practices, such as washing hands with soap and water before eating and after using the bathroom.



In addition, the recommendation is to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away into a bin immediately. It is also not a good idea to share food and drinks, utensils, toothbrushes and towels with others.