Why cleaning your home may make you sick

UNITED KINGDOM: The constant exposure to chemicals in household cleaning products may cause a decline in lung function similar to smoking, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) causes irreversible lung damage that can leave sufferers constantly breathless and dependent on supplementary oxygen.

Smoking is the most common cause of COPD; in Singapore, it is the 10th leading cause of death, according to the National University Hospital.



A new report, Do You Know What You Are Breathing?, which was presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress, found that the exposure to cleaning chemicals, such as bleach, increases the risk of COPD by 32 per cent, according to the Daily Mail article.



It underlines last year’s study by the University of Bergen on 5,000 professional cleaners found that these workers had 17 per cent greater loss in lung function than the average person. Even the person who does the cleaning at home had a 14 per cent greater decline in lung function.



Oistein Svanes, the PhD student who led the University of Bergen study, said: “We need to become much more aware of the chemicals we’re releasing into the air we breathe when we use things such as cleaning spray.”



Dr Gill Jenkins, one of the authors of Do You Know What You Are Breathing?, said: “Many [household cleaners] contain ingredients which are highly irritant to both the skin and respiratory system.”



“Common culprits include bleach, ammonia and variants such as quaternary ammonia compounds, which are sometimes known as quats,” he said.



Many experts also blame a family of chemicals called isothiazolinones that can be found in polishes, fabric softeners, detergents and even in products labelled as suitable for sensitive skins.



“If you read the small print on labels, you will see that many supposedly skin-friendly, non-bio products also carry warnings that they can cause skin irritations – which makes a mockery of their supposedly skin-friendly claims,” said Dr Jenkins.



WHAT CHEMICALS ARE IN YOUR CLEANING PRODUCTS?



According to the Daily Mail, these are the culprits responsible for irritating the skin, eye or respiratory system.



1. Benzalkonium chloride

This preservative, disinfectant and surfactant is linked to skin, eye and respiratory irritation as well as allergies.



2. Sodium hypochlorite

This chlorine-based agent is the active ingredient in bleach. At low levels, it can irritate the eyes, skin and airways.



3. Isothiazolinones

They include methylisothiazolinone or MI, and have been blamed for a rise in allergies known as contact dermatitis where the skin becomes red, itchy and blistered.



4. Limonene

Often used to impart a citrus smell to cleaning products, it can convert into cancer-linked formaldehyde when exposed to the air.