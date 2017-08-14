William Demant prepared to make over-the-counter hearing aids if US market develops: CEO

REUTERS: William Demant is prepared to start producing cheaper over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, if proposed legislation in the United States paves the way for devices sold over the counter, chief executive Soren Nielsen told Reuters.

Nielsen also said he expects "no significant change" to U.S. market if FDA's Reauthorization Act is passed allowing sale of cheaper over-the-counter hearing aids.

William Demant is the world's second-largest maker of hearing aids.

