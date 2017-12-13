'Three Billboards' leads 2018 Screen Actors Guild nominations

Small-town dramedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" led the 2018 Screen Actors Guild nominations on Wednesday with four nods, including the top prize for best ensemble.

Interracial romance "The Big Sick," racial thriller "Get Out," mother-daughter comedy "Lady Bird" and period race drama "Mudbound" were also nominated for best ensemble.

The winners will be announced at a live televised ceremony on Jan. 21.

