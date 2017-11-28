2 in 3 Singaporeans are proud of homegrown music: Survey

SINGAPORE: Two in three Singaporeans are proud of homegrown music and musicians, with 71 per cent of them saying they listen to Singaporean music.



These were some of the findings from the inaugural nationwide National Music Consumption Survey 2017 conducted by the National Arts Council, which were released on Tuesday (Nov 28).



The survey, the first of its kind, was conducted between May and June this year and involved door-to-door interviews with 1,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 15 and above and representative of the population. The arts council plans to run the survey every two years.

SURVEY HELPS UNDERSTAND MUSIC LISTENERSHIP IN SINGAPORE: NAC

Mr Kok Tse Wei, NAC deputy director of sector development (music), said the survey was done “to understand general music listening and purchasing habits” here, as well as to understand “attitudes and perceptions” about Singapore music in particular.



He pointed out that prior to the survey, “this type of information on a national scale does not exist”. In looking at council’s music policies for the next few years “we need to know beyond the anecdotal and gut feel. There’s been a lot of interest and now is as good a time as any”.



Singaporean music was defined as any music genre composed or performed by musicians who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.



While Mr Kok declined to specifically reveal which artistes were cited by the survey’s respondents, he pointed out that 70 per cent of them were able to name a Singapore artiste.



The finding that two in three Singaporeans were “proud” of local music was “encouraging … (and) an affirmation of how Singaporean music has captured the imagination of some of our people in Singapore”, said Mr Kok.



The survey also revealed that almost half of the respondents – 49 per cent – said they listen to Singaporean music on a weekly basis.



Around 29 per cent said they didn’t listen to Singaporean music, citing as the main reasons lack of exposure and a general preference for international music.



THE YOUNG CURATE THEIR MUSIC, SENIORS RELY ON RADIO AND TV

The survey also found that 66 per cent of respondents listen to music for relaxation. Younger listeners also prefer to curate their personal music libraries and choose paid streaming services, while seniors often rely on FM radio and television for their music fix.



On attending music events, a third of respondents said they attended at least one event - which range from concerts and festivals to pub performances among others - in the past year. They attended an average of more than four a year, with three of these being paid events.



The most popular genres are Top 40 and Pop (47 per cent), hip-hop, R&B and soul (20 per cent) and Western classical music and opera (19 per cent).



Among the preferred platforms for listening to and discovering music are offline music libraries (26 per cent), offline radio (22 per cent), online music videos (18 per cent) and paid streaming services (10 per cent).



Among those who access online platforms, two in three Singaporeans listen to music via online videos through platforms such as YouTube (60 per cent) and Spotify (20 per cent).



Top 40 and pop music is the most listened to genre (61 per cent) followed by hip-hop, R&B and soul (27 per cent) and traditional ethnic music (19 per cent).



In terms of language, English ranks highest at 77 per cent followed by Chinese (61 per cent), Korean (15 per cent), Malay (12 per cent), Japanese (9 per cent) and Tamil (8 per cent). Music with no lyrics garnered 17 per cent from respondents.



The NAC also announced it will partner with music media company Bandwagon to launch a national movement with an online platform - Hear65 - in 2018, with the hope of raising awareness and interest in homegrown music and Singaporean artistes.

