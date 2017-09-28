2 new rides at Wild Wild Wet from Oct 2

SINGAPORE: Thrillseekers will be able to experience two new rides - a giant slide and a four-lane ride - at Wild Wild Wet come Oct 2.

The slide, named Vortex, is Singapore's first high-speed 360-degree extreme loops ride. Standing at 18.5 metres tall, the slide is about 135 metres long and will send riders through twists and turns at speeds of up to 600m per minute, according to the water park.

Kraken Racers, the four-lane ride, is 12.8 metres tall and about 91 metres long. It is suitable for both adults and children who love to race, Wild Wild Wet said.

The launch of these new rides marks the completion of the water park's expansion, Wild Wild West said. It launched two other rides in April this year.