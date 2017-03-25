24-hour gyms: Perfect fit for gym rats and night owls?

SINGAPORE: Exercising in the wee hours of the morning is the norm for 25-year-old Firdaus Ismail, who works shifts at a bank and has irregular days off. “I’ve already tried out other gyms previously and the reason I chose this gym is the environment which suits me,” said Firdaus onG ymmboxx Keat Hong.

“l’ll usually come down at about 2am and sometimes at 4am as well. Crowds at those hours are not as big, so you can use the equipment as much as you want.”

One of two chains in Singapore that offer 24-hour gym facilities, Gymmboxx recently opened its newest 24-hour club in Keat Hong Community Centre. The nearly four-month-old branch now has close to a thousand members.

“Singaporeans are becoming more aware of the need to get fit. They don’t want to suffer from any illnesses in future and generally want a healthy lifestyle for themselves and their families,” said Shafiq, a gym manager at Gymmboxx Keat Hong.

“For now, we’ve got four Gymmboxx outlets that open 24 hours and they cater to those gym-goers who do not have the time to gym in the day. Our membership is also quite affordable, and we observe that people are willing to shell out the money if the price is right, to get healthy.”

Gymmboxx is the only 24-hour gym with staff at its premises both in the day and night, to monitor the needs of their clientele round the clock. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

MEETING A NICHE

Most gyms in Singapore operate regular hours, with some major chains opening as early as 6am and closing as late as 11pm.

The owners of Gymmboxx decided it was time to meet the needs of night owls in 2014. “We had our first Gymmboxx at Bedok Reservoir Road on top of a multi-storey carpark, where we operated regular hours initially. At that point in time, Aljunied GRC wanted to build a gym where we were,” said Gymmboxx CEO Tan Tse Yong. “From there, we became really connected with the community (in Bedok) and felt that there could be a niche market we could explore, which was a heartland gym itself.”

“When we decided that there was indeed a market for a 24-hour gym in Singapore, that’s when we built Gymmboxx Bishan to test it out. We realised that (the concept) works like magic, as a lot of our gym-goers liked the flexibility of working out at any time.”

He added: “Singaporeans are very busy people and would like to have a gym that they can go to according to their schedule.”

The 24-hour gym in Bishan CC turned out to be a hit according to Tan, with about 500 gym-goers visiting the facility daily. “In Bishan, people would usually come in at about 1am, and the only lull period would be about 3am to about 4am, where people mostly choose to sleep,” said the Gymmboxx CEO.



“The next batch of people would come in at about 4am to about 5am, where they’d have a good workout before going to work. The success of the Bishan outlet soon gave us confidence to set-up more 24 hour gyms.”

SINGAPORE AS A TEST MARKET FOR ASIAN EXPANSION

Gymmboxx is however, not the first 24-hour gym franchise in Singapore. Anytime Fitness, a global gym chain with over 3,000 outlets in 20 countries, was first to tap the market.

Anytime Fitness Bukit Panjang, which is one of the 33 outlets for the franchise in Singapore. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

As it eyed Asia, Singapore was chosen as a testbed for its business model. “The Woodlands gym was the first one for us here back in 2013,” said Anytime Fitness Singapore director Andrea Bell. “We wanted to start in Singapore because it was considered the hardest market to enter.

“There were so many fitness clubs that are already here," she explained. "If we started in Singapore and the concept succeeded, we would get approval to go to the rest of Asia, and it did. It’s the perfect market for Anytime Fitness.”

Even with 33 outlets in Singapore and an average of 850 members per gym, the company said it has no plans to slow down its expansion in Singapore. A few new outlets are slated to open this year. “In the first year we opened 14 gyms in Singapore. Last year alone, we opened 11, and that was our slowest year,” said Bell. “There are about 300 other regular gyms here in Singapore, which is a very big market for the fitness industry.”

“We have about 10 per cent of that market share and we’re growing. That was always our plan, which is to make sure we have a large market share.”

WORKING OUT AFTER HOURS

“Usually it’s quiet during lunch time,” said David Wee, a gym manager at Anytime Fitness Bukit Panjang. “Mornings and evenings will be the time that most of our clients will come, especially at night after 8pm or 9pm. That’s when office workers will start coming to work out. Past midnight, we have more tertiary students and shift-work guys exercising here.”

It also helps that the gyms are located in the heartlands, he said. "A lot of residents who signed up mostly come from around the area.”

For 23-year-old student Ben Goh, having a 24-hour gym near his home in Keat Hong motivates him to work out after his late-night study sessions. "I stay nearby and so it’s good for me,” said Goh. “It’s convenient for me, because as a student you can’t adjust your timetable as freely as you’d want it to.”

Having fewer people in the gym means less waiting time at the squat rack. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

THE EFFECTS OF EXERCISING IN THE WEE HOURS

But even if you get more time at the Smith machine or at the squat rack, is exercising overnight good for you? Sports science expert Danica Toh says no.

"Exercising in the wee hours is not ideal, as it definitely affects your sleep cycle. Physical exertion causes one to be more awake and the likelihood of a person falling asleep afterwards is not very high," said Toh, who has a Masters degree in Exercise and Sport Studies from Nanyang Technological University.

The Singapore Sports School coach added: "Even if one were to train with the same routine at say 3am for example, they would not get the full benefits of the exercise, as opposed to doing it at 6pm.

"In fact, you may get less benefits, as our bodies are meant to rest when the environment is dark, only to wake up when it’s bright."

Damien Lee, a lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic for the Sport and Wellness diploma programme agrees. "The main concern is that the increase in body core temperature for several hours and the release of endorphins may lead to difficulty sleeping," he said.

But he said there is little evidence in research to show that the human body cannot exercise effectively late at night or in the wee hours of the morning.

"As long as the individual has sufficient rest and calorie intake for the day, the health risk involved is relatively low," he said.



"However, everyone should be mindful not to exert themselves during exercise if they are already exhausted from a physically stressful day."