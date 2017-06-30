5 noteworthy watches from BaselWorld 2017

SINGAPORE: Every watch titan pulls out all the stops to showcase its latest innovations and technical movements during BaselWorld. This year was no exception. For those not familiar with the 100-year-old trade fair, BaselWorld is the Oscars of watches, where every watch lover, journalist and buyer worth his Berluti congregate.

Some of the watches at BaselWorld can cost a small fortune (down payment for a 3-room HDB flat, some might say). And with the current economic climate, creating something that’s “value-for-money” seemed to be the buzzword at this year’s fair.

That’s not to say the showing was lacklustre. These five timepieces caught our attention at BaselWorld because of their vintage good looks. In fact, many watch brands dug deep into their archives and refreshed the original designs just a tad. While most of the dial designs look largely identical to the original pieces, the watch cases, for example, may have been enlarged for better legibility.

The only things that are given a modern update are of course the manufacturing process and the movements that power these watches.

Great style and design truly can stand the test of time, making these timepieces worthy of being passed down for generations. If that’s something you’re in the market for, it might be worth the investment.

HAMILTON INTRA-MATIC 68

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton Intra-matic 68. (Photo: Hamilton)

In 1968, Hamilton rolled out two new watches: The Chronograph A with two black subdials on a white dial, and the Chronograph B with two white subdials on a black face. In fact, the latter with its “reverse panda” look – that is what avid collectors call it – inspired the Intra-matic 68. The new offering is now bigger at 42mm (the original was 36mm wide) and is equipped with the H-31 movement that boasts 60-hour of power reserve, and the hour and minute hands coated with Super-LumiNova for better legibility. Only 1,968 pieces are available worldwide.

Approximately S$3,015

LONGINES FLAGSHIP

Longines Flagship. (Photo: Longines)

The Flagship by Longines made its debut in 1957. Today, it is still a part of its heritage collection. When actress and Longines’ ambassador Kate Winslet saw it on a museum tour one year, she encouraged the brand to launch the Flagship again. The new release is now upsized from 36mm wide to 38.5mm and is available in stainless steel, yellow gold and rose gold in limited quantities for its 60th anniversary.

S$3,040 for stainless steel and S$11,930 for yellow and rose gold

THE OMEGA 1957 TRILOGY LIMITED EDITIONS

The Omega 1957 Trilogy Limited Editions (Photo: Omega)

In 1957, Omega released not one but three professional watches that would become horological classics. On the 60th anniversary of these three watches, the watchmaker has launched limited editions of the Seamaster 300, the Railmaster and the Speedmaster. Omega even employed a special digital scanning technology to get accurate representations of the 1957 originals. The brand also reproduced the retro-style Omega logo for this special collection. The Omega logos were all slightly different back in the 1950s because there were no advanced computer systems. Each supplier and manufacturer interpreted and executed the logo differently, which explains the inconsistency. Each of the released edition is limited to only 3,557 pieces worldwide and can be bought individually or as a special box set of three. There are only 557 boxed sets.

S$9,450 for Railmaster 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Master Chronometer 38 mm; S$9,750 for Seamaster 300- 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Master Chronometer 39 mm; S$10,050 for Speedmaster 60th Anniversary Limited Edition 38.6 mm; and S$30,000 for Trilogy L.E. 557

ORIS BIG CROWN 1917 LIMITED EDITION

Oris Big Crown 1917 Limited Edition. (Photo: Oris)

Recent research revealed that Oris made its first pilot watch around 1917. It was a pocket watch with an oversized winding crown and wire loop lugs soldered to its case for the straps. To commemorate the centennial milestone, Oris has released a faithful reproduction of the original watch with the same design elements such as the big crown, 20th century Arabic numbers on the dial and domed glass. It also sports the vintage Oris logo. Even the movement is made to mirror the original piece – the Calibre 732 only allows time adjustment when the button at 2 o’clock is depressed.

Approximately S$3,400

PATEK PHILIPPE AQUANAUT REF 5168G

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Ref 5168G . (Photo: Patek Philippe)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Aquanaut line. The watch’s rounded octagonal bezel and the finishing on the bezel – vertical satin finish for the horizontal parts and chamfered polish for its flanks – remain the same as the original. But the watchmaker pays tribute to the spirit of the 1976 Nautilus (another sporty line from Patek) by increasing the Ref 5186G to 42mm. (The 1976 Nautilus, also 42mm-wide, was nicknamed “Jumbo” and was extremely popular with collectors.) What’s new, however, is the use of white gold (instead of stainless steel like the 1997 Aquanaut) as well as the midnight blue on the dial and strap.

Approximately S$47,580