5 places to drink in San Francisco

The Bayview neighbourhood is coming into its own as a hub for creative, genre-bending craft alcohol producers.

NEW YORK: Bayview is a neighbourhood removed in San Francisco - out toward the old Candlestick Park, in the city’s southeastern reaches. It’s been relatively untouched by the tech boom and the accompanying high-rises that pepper the rest of the city.

But the neighbourhood, home to a tight-knit community of families and community activists, is coming into its own as a hub for creative, genre-bending craft alcohol producers.



Raw industrial spaces are being transformed into production facilities and tasting rooms, decked out with murals by local street artists, and are drawing crowds from all over San Francisco and beyond.

SEVEN STILLS

Named for the Seven Hills of San Francisco, Seven Stills makes whiskey from craft beer, both their own brews and beers from local breweries. The distillery features beer and whiskey flights, eight to 12 beers on tap and limited-release bottles of whiskey that are exclusively available for purchase on-site. Visit on the first Friday evening of the month for live music.

1439 Egbert Avenue, Unit C; sevenstillsofsf.com

LAUGHING MONK BREWING

Laughing Monk Brewing (Photo: Jason Henry © 2017 The New York Times)

Belgian and California beer styles combine at this craft brewery, opened in 2016 by a duo of passionate homebrewers. Their tasting room, graced by a wall-size mural of a gold-hued oak tree, hosts events ranging from monthly brewery karaoke to beer and yoga every Sunday. Sample from 14 beers on tap or take them to go in crowlers, 32-ounce cans of draft beer. The Bayview Gold, featuring chamomile from nearby community gardens, is a must-try.

1439A Egbert Avenue; laughingmonkbrewing.com

SAN FRANCISCO MEAD COMPANY

San Francisco Mead Company (Photo: Jason Henry © 2017 The New York Times)



Austrian-born Oron Benary opened his meadery (a winery that produces honey wine) in the neighbourhood in 2013, and has since transformed his front tasting room into a cozy gathering place for those looking to try his new-school take on old-school honey wine. Schedule a guided tasting and tour, or drop in on Saturdays to sample pours of Apple Pie and California Gold meads - the latter is made using wildflower honey from Mendocino forests.

1180 Shafter Avenue; sfmead.com

GRATTA WINES

Gratta Wines (Photo: Jason Henry © 2017 The New York Times)

Barbara Gratta has been making wine in her Bayview garage for more than a decade, and two years ago opened a tasting room at Butchertown Gourmet Marketplace, in a bright, airy space shared with Fox & Lion Bread. You’ll find Gratta behind the bar there pouring glasses and tastes of her Petite Sirah, Garage Blend Red and more. Pair them with small plates from local vendors.

5273 3rd Street; grattawines.com

SEQUOIA SAKE

Sequoia Sake (Photo: Jason Henry © 2017 The New York Times)

When Jake Myrick started Sequoia Sake with his wife, Noriko Kamei, and partner, Warren Pfahl, his goal was to make the fresh, unpasteurised sakes he loved in Japan, where he and his wife lived for nine years, and couldn’t find in the United States. Their year-old brewery serves up tastes of Sequoia’s two fresh namazake varietals alongside four pasteurised counterparts. It’s also the only place in the United States to find their limited edition shizuku-style sake, or drip sake. The brewery hosts koji workshops and sake pairing events, too.

50 Apparel Way; sequoiasake.com

By Lauren Sloss © 2017 The New York Times

