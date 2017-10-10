5 places to get good prawn noodles

SINGAPORE: It was the late-night food of cabaret girls and gangsters in post-war Singapore. Between the 1940s and 1960s, they reportedly flocked to Hokien Street to get their steaming bowls of yellow noodles swimming in a fragrant broth brewed with prawn shells, pork bones and other aromatics such as Chinese liquorice and luohan fruit.

Back in those days, what is now commonly referred to as prawn mee was known as Hokkien mee, since it was brought to Singapore by migrants from China’s Fujian province. Today, the dish can be found across the island, some so ambrosial that patrons happily suffer a snaking queue, a cantankerous stall owner and a hefty $30 price tag for a taste.

No doubt, the stalls on top of Singapore’s prawn mee charts are well documented. Thousands of words have been spilled over the likes of Beach Road Prawn Mee Eating House (370 East Coast Road), Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles (#01-15 Pek Kio Market and Food Centre), Albert Street Prawn Noodle (#01-10 Old Airport Road Food Centre), and Whitley Road Big Prawn Mee (#01-03A Novena Gardens).

So we went in search of other outstanding bowls to make our own list of prawn mee purveyors we can return to time and again.

TRADITIONAL FAMOUS PRAWN MEE

This stall does a great dry prawn mee with a piquant chilli mix that includes ketchup, soy and black vinegar. (Photo: Annette Tan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This stall, tucked away in a small neighbourhood coffeeshop, is owned by a Chinese lady who ran it for many years before returning to China last year. Before heading home, she handed the reins to Mr and Mrs Huang. The shy couple continue to dish out the popular prawn mee to regulars who never fail to pack the place at lunchtime (the noodles usually sell out by 1.30pm). This stall does a great dry prawn mee, tossed in a piquant chilli mix that includes ketchup, soy and black vinegar. The dark soup base here is deeply flavoured — richly redolent of prawns, with just a mellow hint of sweetness at the back of each mouthful. They also serve a great lor mee (flat yellow noodles in a starchy brown gravy).

Block 69, #01-448, Bedok South Avenue 3

WAH KEE BIG PRAWN NOODLE AND BISTRO

The prices at this outpost are similar to the mothership: $6 for a bowl of prawn mee with regular prawns, and up to $30 for a bowl with extra-large prawns. (Photo: Annette Tan)

The original Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles at Pek Kio Market is well-known for two things: Its excellent and relatively expensive prawn mee and its notoriously cranky proprietress. At this posh branch of the humble hawker stall, however, diners can expect less cantankerous service and a more comfortable air-conditioned dining room. The prices at this outpost are similar to the mothership: $6 for a bowl of prawn mee with regular prawns, and up to $30 for a bowl with extra-large prawns. These noodles are worth their premium. The prawns are swimmingly fresh and sweet, while the delectably nuanced coral-hued broth — reportedly made with six different types of prawns — has a lovely creamy mouthfeel. The texture of the noodles is also on-point, with just the right balance of spring and chew.

Esplanade Mall Annexe #01-13C, tel: 6327 9187

PIG’S VISCERA PORK RIBS PRAWN NOODLES

As its name implies, a regular bowl comes with loads of sliced pork and fresh whole prawns. (Photo: Annette Tan)

As its name implies, there is plenty of pork in the prawn mee here. A regular bowl comes with loads of sliced pork and fresh whole prawns, but options abound. You could get prawn mee with pig tails, pork ribs, or a mix of pig parts such as liver and intestines (that probably explains the stall’s name). Each bowl comes with a good lashing of pork lard and shallot oil, accompanied by with a deeply briny broth.

Tampines Round Market and Food Centre, block 137, #01-43, Tampines Street 11

THE NAKED FINN

Whole prawns are fried in olive oil, then simmered with a pork stock for seven hours to yield a wonderfully umami broth. (Photo: Annette Tan)

The hae mee tng (prawn noodle soup) at this modern seafood restaurant is made with prawns from the pandalidae family, which owner Ken Loon says produces the sweetest flavour, and prawns from the aristeidae family, which are red even when raw. The latter gives the broth an appealing red tinge and an inimitable depth of flavour. Whole prawns are fried in olive oil, then simmered with a pork stock for seven hours to yield a wonderfully umami broth. Diners can choose between silky strands of Japanese somen or rice vermicelli (bee hoon), or a mix of both. The dish is served with three slices of juicy salt-grilled tiger prawns, a succulent slice of pork belly roll (like Japanese char siew), and a good sprinkling of fried pork lard. This elegantly complex rendition is totally worth its $25 price tag.

Block 39 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks, tel: 6694 0807

DEANNA’S KITCHEN

To make up for the flavour which pork typically imparts to a prawn mee stock, Chew uses prawn shells, anchovies and dried shrimps. (Photo: Annette Tan)

Necessity is indeed the mother of invention. It is what drove Denise Chew to find a way to make a halal version of her favourite prawn mee after she married her husband Asri Ramli and converted to Islam. To make up for the flavour which pork typically imparts to a prawn mee stock, Chew uses prawn shells, anchovies and dried shrimps. The resulting broth is rich and briny, with the heady hit of the flavour of prawns. Besides regular prawn noodles, which come with slices of fish cake and a handful of kang kong (water spinach), the stall also dishes out big prawn noodles, “very big” prawn noodles, and prawn noodles with clams or crayfish. Each bowl is topped with fried shallot oil and a drizzle of soy sauce to amp up those already delicious flavours.

Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, block 127, #02-25, Toa Payoh Lorong 1A, tel: 9424 5496