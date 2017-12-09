5 places to shop in San Sebastian, Spain

NEW YORK: In the Basque city of San Sebastian, Spain, Gros is a low-key neighbourhood behind Zurriola Beach that caters to residents, with shops focused on what’s local.

San Sebastian is a city divided, literally, by a river. On the west side of the Urumea are most of the Basque city’s main attractions: The Old Town packed with pintxo bars, the bay of La Concha, its golden beaches and elegant promenade.

But to the east is Gros, a low-key neighbourhood behind Zurriola Beach that is fast becoming the best area to shop in the city. Forget kitschy souvenirs and chain stores; this welcoming neighbourhood caters to residents, with shops focused on what’s local, from bookshelves and bathing suits to takeaway beers worth a stroll across the river.

N STORE



Down a half flight of stairs, this easy-to-miss shop doubles as a showroom for the local fashion label Kionita. The intimate space displays colour-splashed swimsuits and metallic-hued bikinis alongside breezy skirts, patterned pillows and minimalist silver jewellery.

Calle Zabaleta 45; tel: 34-943-25-99-41; kionita.com



KANABIKANA



Year-old Kanabikana features many local craft brews, like the Kong IPA from Naparbier, a brewery in nearby Navarra. (Photo: Markel Redondo © 2017 The New York Times)

Warm plastic cups of San Miguel beer on the beach are a thing of the past. Since opening next to Zurriola Beach last year, this sunny yellow beer shop has been pouring pilsners and pale ales into beach-ready PET bottles with stick-on labels and cute brown paper bags. The 18 taps feature many local craft brews, like the Kong IPA from Naparbier, a brewery in the nearby town of Navarra.



Avenida de Zurriola 36; tel: 34-943-321-409; kainabikaina.com



BOIS ET FER



In addition to polished wooden armchairs and minimalist coffee tables, Bois et Fer stocks lamps, candles, prints and ceramics from local artisans. (Photo: Markel Redondo © 2017 The New York Times)

If the merchandise inside this furniture and interior design shop looks familiar, it may be because the owners have also installed their signature oak-and-iron wares in the many locales around town. In addition to polished wooden armchairs and minimalist coffee tables, this shop stocks lamps, candles, prints and ceramics from local artisans.



Avenida de Zurriola 1; tel: 34-943-083-340; boisetfer.es



LACENTRAL



Beneath LaCentral's high ceilings and exposed vents, local designs are displayed alongside denim from the Danish designer Anine Bing, slouchy knits from the Catalan brand Sita Murt, and tasselled suede boots made in Italy. (Photo: Markel Redondo © 2017 The New York Times)

This fashion-forward clothing boutique opened last year in an industrial space once used for pop-up markets organised by young artists and designers. Now, beneath high ceilings and exposed vents, local designs are displayed alongside denim from the Danish designer Anine Bing, slouchy knits from the Catalan brand Sita Murt, and tasselled suede boots made in Italy.



Calle Nueva 5; tel: 34-943-105-536; facebook.com/lacentralgros

THE LOAF



Freshly baked croissants, buttery palmiers and loaves of special turmeric-spiced pan de curcuma tempt passers-by through The Loaf's huge floor-to-ceiling windows. (Photo: Markel Redondo © 2017 The New York Times)

What began as a pop-up bakery in a retrofitted shipping container has expanded into a mini-chain of local shops, including this bright storefront across from Zurriola Beach, where freshly baked croissants, buttery palmiers and loaves of special turmeric-spiced pan de curcuma tempt passers-by through huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

Avenida de Zurriola 18; tel: 34-943-265-030; theloaf.es



By Ingrid K. Williams © 2017 The New York Times